Jota and DC Racing join forces for 2017 WEC season
Jota Sport has announced it is teaming up with Chinese team DC Racing for a two car assault on the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Ahead of Thursday's unveiling of the WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours entry lists, long-time LMP2 entrant Jota has confirmed it will be fielding a pair of Oreca 07s under the Jackie Chan DC Racing banner.
