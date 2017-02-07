Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just five months as chief executive
McLaren have parted company with Jost Capito just five months after he joined the British team as their chief executive. Capito, the 58-year-old German, was hired by McLaren's former long-standing chairman Ron Dennis, and started work only in September.
