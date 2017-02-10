Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides 1,000th ...

Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides 1,000th winner

20 hrs ago

The 30-year-old jockey won the eighth race Thursday at Santa Anita by a neck aboard Hot Paris Night, trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer. Gutierrez won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness on I'll Have Another.

