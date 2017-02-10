Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides 1,000th winner
The 30-year-old jockey won the eighth race Thursday at Santa Anita by a neck aboard Hot Paris Night, trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer. Gutierrez won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness on I'll Have Another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Thu
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Thu
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC