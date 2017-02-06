Jarvis surprised by "brutal" Bathurst
Oliver Jarvis says he's never seen a race as "brutal" as yesterday's Bathurst 12 Hour, after the Briton finished on the podium on debut for Bentley. Jarvis, Steven Kane, and Guy Smith combined to finish third in the M-Sport Bentley, a spot earned largely on keeping out of trouble after a difficult build up saw the trio qualify down in 23rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|6 hr
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC