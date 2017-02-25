James: Daytona 500 defines past and f...

James: Daytona 500 defines past and future for Elliott, Earnhardt

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

James: Daytona 500 defines past and future for Elliott, Earnhardt The NASCAR scions will start on the front row Sunday in the 59th running of the Daytona 500. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2mpgMsI USA TODAY Sports' Brant James sits down with Fox Sports' anchor Mike Joy to discuss the tradition of the Daytona 500, which airs Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) 6 hr Burger Phart 4
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 18 hr LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... 21 hr MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 21 hr SaidPhart 26
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Feb 22 CoolPhartcs 4
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC