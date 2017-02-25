James: Daytona 500 defines past and future for Elliott, Earnhardt The NASCAR scions will start on the front row Sunday in the 59th running of the Daytona 500. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2mpgMsI USA TODAY Sports' Brant James sits down with Fox Sports' anchor Mike Joy to discuss the tradition of the Daytona 500, which airs Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.