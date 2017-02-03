Horse Racing Preview: Kentucky Derby ...

Horse Racing Preview: Kentucky Derby preps and Dubai World Cup prep upset

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Don't pay any attention to that pesky groundhog. A clear sign that spring is on the way is the arrival Saturday of top Kentucky Derby and Oaks preps in Florida, New York and California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu WrongPhartzz 4
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC