Honda reveals Red Bull backing for all-new 2017 Fireblade
The Honda Ten Kate World Superbike squad has officially launched its new Fireblade machine, which sports Red Bull backing for the new season. The bike, which is based on the latest iteration of the road-going Fireblade, made its track debut last month during a two-day test in Jerez, and was honed further in another test at Portimao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|9 hr
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC