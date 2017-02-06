Honda reveals Red Bull backing for al...

Honda reveals Red Bull backing for all-new 2017 Fireblade

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

The Honda Ten Kate World Superbike squad has officially launched its new Fireblade machine, which sports Red Bull backing for the new season. The bike, which is based on the latest iteration of the road-going Fireblade, made its track debut last month during a two-day test in Jerez, and was honed further in another test at Portimao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... 9 hr FavorPharterz 7
News Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15) Sun Phart Legally 11
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas... Feb 4 BoothPhartas 4
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 2 WrongPhartzz 4
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC