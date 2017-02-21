Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener...

Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Crafton flips

Read more: The Times Bulletin

Rookie Kaz Grala won the NASCAR Truck Series season opener Friday night, getting through a massive wreck on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old Grala became the youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at Daytona.

