Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Crafton flips
Rookie Kaz Grala won the NASCAR Truck Series season opener Friday night, getting through a massive wreck on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old Grala became the youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at Daytona.
