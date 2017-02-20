Formula E gets new manufacturer bids for season five
The FIA will now start to embark on a detailed process of analysing and evaluating the manufacturers' plans before announcing those that have been granted the license to supply teams from 2018 onwards. Audi has previously committed to expanding its involvement with the Abt team, while BMW's similar engineering partnership with Andretti was formed with a view to a fully-fledged works entry in 2018/19.
