Former Williams tech chief Symonds rules out F1 team return
Pat Symonds has ruled out a return to a Formula 1 outfit in the near future - but insists he has not retired from an active role in motor racing. The former Benetton and Renault man left his position as chief technical officer of Williams at the end of last year, after several years with the Grove-based outfit.
