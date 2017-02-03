Former Williams tech chief Symonds ru...

Former Williams tech chief Symonds rules out F1 team return

13 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Pat Symonds has ruled out a return to a Formula 1 outfit in the near future - but insists he has not retired from an active role in motor racing. The former Benetton and Renault man left his position as chief technical officer of Williams at the end of last year, after several years with the Grove-based outfit.

