Former Derby, Preakness winner Charis...

Former Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies

In this May 1, 1999, file photo, jockey Chris Antley gestures aboard Charismatic after crossing the finish line to capture the 125th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.

Chicago, IL

