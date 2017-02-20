Former Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies
Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic, whose bid for the Triple Crown ended with a dramatic leg injury as he neared the finish line in the Belmont Stakes, has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky. The striking chestnut horse that won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1999 was found dead in his stall Sunday at Old Friends farm near Georgetown, Kentucky, the farm said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC