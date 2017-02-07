Ford pledges support to Danica Patrick, Stewart Haas NASCAR team
Officials from Ford Performance expressed a willingness on Monday to support Danica Patrick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season even if she isn't fully funded. Stewart Haas Racing r ecently filed a lawsuit against Nature's Bakery due to missed payments for Patrick's No.
