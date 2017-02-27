Ferrari challenges Mercedes on 2nd day of F1 preseason
Kimi Raikkonen edged Lewis Hamilton for the fastest time in preseason testing on Tuesday, a sign that Formula One could be regaining its competitive edge. Raikkonen pushed his Ferrari through a flying lap of 1 minute, 20.960 seconds on Day 2 of tests at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya.
