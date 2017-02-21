Fernando Alonso reveals Mercedes talks
The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles with Renault more than one decade ago, is entering the final year of his contract at McLaren. Alonso, who together with new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne - hired to replace Jenson Button following his retirement - took the wraps off their new McLaren on Friday, is widely regarded as one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|7 hr
|ErasPhartzz
|24
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Wed
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC