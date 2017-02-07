F1 warning: 'Hamilton kills drivers'
VALTTERI BOTTAS has been sent a chilling warning about his Formula One career as he prepares to go head to head with "killer" Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton's dad, Anthony, says his son's sheer speed and determination to win makes him a formidable opponent, The Sun reports .
