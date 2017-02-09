ESPN's Craven: Patrick is 'getting long in the tooth'

ESPN's Craven: Patrick is 'getting lo...

Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven said Thursday that Danica Patrick is "getting long in the tooth" and her window to win a Cup race is starting to close. The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner and ESPN analyst touched on several topics during a news conference for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards' decision to retire.

