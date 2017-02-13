Erik Jones, from Snowball to Daytona, is NASCAR's latest phenom. His new ride is Denver's No. 77.
His driver's license still had that new-ink sheen when 16-year-old Erik Jones and his family hauled on down to Pensacola, Fla., to race in the Snowball Derby in 2012. The Snowball is every weekend racer's Daytona 500, and where all the local track legends meet to suss out small-time supremacy.
