Elliott wins second straight Daytona 500 pole
As the series shifts into a new era, those distinguished names are out front again and will give the start of the Daytona 500 a throwback feel. Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. - teammates and sons of Hall of Fame drivers - will start 1-2 and should give a sagging series a sorely needed boost this week headed into its marquee event.
