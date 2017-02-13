Elkhound is first winner en route to blue ribbon at New York show

Duffy, a sturdy Norwegian elkhound, became the first of seven finalists at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog show on Monday, one of four groups set to be judged on the opening night of the competition. The elkhound is one of more than 2,800 dogs who converged on New York City on Monday to compete for the top prize in the show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.

