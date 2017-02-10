DS Virgin Racing feeling bullish ahead of Buenos Aires
One champion, one national hero: Sam Bird returning champion, having won the Buenos Aires race last year, and local fan favorite Jose Maria Lopez is sole Argentinian Formula E driver DS Virgin Racing are feeling bullish ahead of the Buenos Aires ePrix on February 18th. Jose Maria Lopez, as the only Argentinian in the Formula E series approaches this race spurred on by knowing that he'll have the local crowd firmly behind him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC