Di Resta to stay on as Williams reserve driver
De Resta, who has not driven F1 machinery since 2013, will continue attending the races in 2017 in case he needs to replace one of the race drivers. Di Resta, 30, was given his Grand Prix debut by Force India in 2011 and made 88 starts over three seasons before joining Williams a year ago.
