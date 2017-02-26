Daytona 500: Kurt Busch wins crash-marred day of racing
Kurt Busch had a monster start to the season with a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled Daytona 500. Busch is sponsored by Monster Energy, which kicked off its first season as the title sponsor for NASCAR's top series Sunday with the season-opener.
