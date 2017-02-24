Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people'
There are 4 comments on the Door Reminder story from 16 hrs ago, titled Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people'. In it, Door Reminder reports that:
Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people' Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick has tried to ignore Twitter trolling as much as possible. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2mgh6NP But the Stewart-Haas Racing driver had no misconceptions that this video would solve the problem.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Door Reminder.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Danica belongs in Xfinity or lower. She is a lousy Cup driver period. I don't see her winning even 1 race unless she is running 6th and the five ahead of her wipe each other out on the last turn of the last lap.
She was a good publicity stunt for a while but now she is rarely even mentioned in race coverage, except of course when she wrecks or wrecks someone else. Running in 24th place two laps down doesn't get you much on screen time.
Now that Tony Stewart bailed on Chevrolet I'm glad he took this non-factor of a driver with him to Ford. Long live Chevrolet!
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Cups pharttss
|
#3 6 hrs ago
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Post pharter
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|8 hr
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|8 hr
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC