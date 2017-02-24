There are on the Door Reminder story from 16 hrs ago, titled Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people'. In it, Door Reminder reports that:

Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people' Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick has tried to ignore Twitter trolling as much as possible. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2mgh6NP But the Stewart-Haas Racing driver had no misconceptions that this video would solve the problem.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Door Reminder.