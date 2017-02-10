Dale Earnhardt Jr. has fun with animals at Ryan Newman's Rescue Ranch
Ahead of his anticipated Daytona 500 return on Feb. 26, the NASCAR star and his wife, Amy, spent their Saturday playing with animals at Ryan Newman's Rescue Ranch. The Earnhardt family got a close encounter with various creatures in the program, including snakes, turtles, hedgehogs, cows and giant rabbits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|19 hr
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC