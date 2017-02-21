CRP Racing completes first test with Mercedes AMG GT3

Ryan Dalziel's new team in Pirelli World Challenge, CRP Racing, has run a one-day test at Sebring Raceway three weeks ahead of the PWC's first round at St. Petersburg. CRP Racing, which last year campaigned an Audi R8 for Kyle Marcelli, reported that the #2 Mercedes completed a whole day of running at on Sebring's full 3.84-mile course.

