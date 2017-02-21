CRP Racing completes first test with Mercedes AMG GT3
Ryan Dalziel's new team in Pirelli World Challenge, CRP Racing, has run a one-day test at Sebring Raceway three weeks ahead of the PWC's first round at St. Petersburg. CRP Racing, which last year campaigned an Audi R8 for Kyle Marcelli, reported that the #2 Mercedes completed a whole day of running at on Sebring's full 3.84-mile course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|52 min
|JustPhartss
|18
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Wed
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC