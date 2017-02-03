Coming Soon: New ESPN Radio racing show starring artist Sam Bass
ESPN Radio announced on Friday that it had signed journeyman NASCAR driver Chris Lafferty and motorsports artist Sam Bass to host a new racing-themed talk show dubbed The Sam and Chris Show. The show will be prerecorded and will air each Saturday, beginning Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN Charlotte 730 AM.
