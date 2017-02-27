Column: Hype, new format didn't equal...

Column: Hype, new format didn't equal must-watch Daytona 500

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) Sun Burger Phart 4
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... Feb 25 LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Feb 25 MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... Feb 25 SaidPhart 26
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Feb 22 CoolPhartcs 4
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC