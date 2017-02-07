CCS Florida Racing And Celebrating This Coming Weekend At Homestead-Miami Speedway
The Championship Cup Series/Florida Region season opening event will be at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Stefano Mesa of Boca Raton, Florida returns after winning three consecutive Expert Overall Championships.
