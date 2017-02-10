Brad Keselowski Racing to offer exclu...

Brad Keselowski Racing to offer exclusive NASCAR Truck Series content

15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Motorsport Network and Brad Keselowski Racing have formed a new partnership to provide fans with exclusive content from the team's two main drivers, crew members and staff to Motorsport.com readers throughout the 2017 race season. BKR currently competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and features drivers Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

