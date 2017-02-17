Bowyer out to revive NASCAR career as Stewart's replacement
In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, team owner Tony Stewart, left, and driver Clint Bowyer pose for a photo during a news conference in Concord, N.C. Bowyer gets his first ride in a brand new shiny Ford Fusion, one adorned with Stewart's beloved No. 14 on the side, when practice for the Daytona 500 begins on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC