Be Wiser in saddle to support Ducati ...

Be Wiser in saddle to support Ducati Superbikes

15 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

One of the biggest motocross events of the year proved the perfect backdrop for Be Wiser Insurance to begin a busy year of motorsport sponsorship. The insurance broking company, which has a major office in Swindon, is back as title sponsor of the British Superbike winning Ducati team starting in April but this month it was motocross on the agenda with Be Wiser being the title sponsor of the Hawkstone event which attracted some of the world's best riders.

