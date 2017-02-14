Be Wiser in saddle to support Ducati Superbikes
One of the biggest motocross events of the year proved the perfect backdrop for Be Wiser Insurance to begin a busy year of motorsport sponsorship. The insurance broking company, which has a major office in Swindon, is back as title sponsor of the British Superbike winning Ducati team starting in April but this month it was motocross on the agenda with Be Wiser being the title sponsor of the Hawkstone event which attracted some of the world's best riders.
