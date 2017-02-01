Baja India winner to get Merzouga Rally entry, Dakar shot
The winner of Baja India will get a free entry into the Merzouga Rally, with the ultimate aim of placing a third Indian rider in Dakar next year. The popularity of cross-country rallying is at an all-time high in India, with CS Santosh and Aravind KP making it to Dakar, widely regarded as the toughest rally raid in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|12 hr
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC