Baja India winner to get Merzouga Rally entry, Dakar shot

The winner of Baja India will get a free entry into the Merzouga Rally, with the ultimate aim of placing a third Indian rider in Dakar next year. The popularity of cross-country rallying is at an all-time high in India, with CS Santosh and Aravind KP making it to Dakar, widely regarded as the toughest rally raid in the world.

