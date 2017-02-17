Auto racing: Logano avoids final-lap crash, captures NASCAR's Clash
Joey Logano took full advantage of a wreck involving leaders Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski and won the Advanced Auto Parts Clash exhibition race Sunday at Daytona International Raceway. After Hamlin and Keselowski spun on the final lap, Logano edged to the front and beat Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick to the green flag.
