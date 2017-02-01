Australian Thomas Randle has his eyes on the prizes in the Toyota Racing Series
That's the story of Australian Thomas Randle, who is driving for Victory Motor Racing in the Toyota Racing Series, and won the New Zealand Motor Cup at Hampton Downs last Sunday. His triumph was the first by an Australian in the prestigious event since Warwick Brown in 1975, and it meant a lot to Randle, as it was one of two events he'd targeted in his New Zealand campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|21 hr
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC