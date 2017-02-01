Australian Thomas Randle has his eyes...

Australian Thomas Randle has his eyes on the prizes in the Toyota Racing Series

That's the story of Australian Thomas Randle, who is driving for Victory Motor Racing in the Toyota Racing Series, and won the New Zealand Motor Cup at Hampton Downs last Sunday. His triumph was the first by an Australian in the prestigious event since Warwick Brown in 1975, and it meant a lot to Randle, as it was one of two events he'd targeted in his New Zealand campaign.

