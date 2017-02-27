At last, Stewart finds his way to Daytona 500 victory
Stewart's NASCAR career ended without a win in 17 tries in the Daytona 500. Turns out he just needed to trade the firesuit for street clothes to bring home the checkered flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Feb 25
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Feb 25
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Feb 25
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC