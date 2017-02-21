Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull R...

Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull Racing special editions

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

It was in March of 2016 that Aston Martin announced a technical partnership with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, the crowning glory of which is the upcoming AM-RB 001 hypercar whose development is being led by Red Bull's expert aerodynamicist Adrian Newey. The hypercar isn't due until next year but Aston Martin already has a car linked with the Formula One team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Feb 12 WritePhartzz 12
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa... Feb 8 JoinsPharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC