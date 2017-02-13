ASCoC: Tony Stewart reconsiders racing in his own series
Upon announcement of his retirement as driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Tony Stewart was adamant that he wasn't retiring, in general, and was going to be racing a lot, primarily on dirt. He returned to sprint car racing last week as a competitor in the series he owns, the All-Star Circuit of Champions, but he wound up withdrawing for Saturday night's race at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., after two mid-pack finishes at the track.
