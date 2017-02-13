$35k appraisal surprise for owner of Rockwell self portrait
For those chosen few who may have an old drawing or doodle by iconic artist Norman Rockwell in the house, you may want to get it insured. An original charcoal self-portrait by Rockwell was recently appraised at $35,000 on the popular PBS show "Antiques Roadshow."
