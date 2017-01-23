With its takeover of F1 secure, Liberty now faces key issues
In this Thursday, July 11, 2013 file photo, Chase Carey, President and Chief Operating Officer, 21st Century Fox, walks during a break at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Formula One's new owners plan to add a street race in the United States in an attempt to improve a sport which they feel stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone's control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|12 hr
|AutoPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC