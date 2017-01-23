With its takeover of F1 secure, Liber...

With its takeover of F1 secure, Liberty now faces key issues

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Thursday, July 11, 2013 file photo, Chase Carey, President and Chief Operating Officer, 21st Century Fox, walks during a break at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Formula One's new owners plan to add a street race in the United States in an attempt to improve a sport which they feel stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone's control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) 12 hr AutoPharts 2
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 19 proflagger 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC