With football season over, Saints fans can find a new rooting interest at the Fair Grounds
Last year Dallas Stewart made it to the Kentucky Derby training Tom's Ready. The Gayle and Tom Benson-owned thoroughbred finished a disappointing 12th in the Run for The Roses, but just entering a horse in the Super Bowl of racing is quite a feat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC