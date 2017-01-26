Want to design Lewis Hamilton's helme...

Want to design Lewis Hamilton's helmet? The Formula 1 champ has a challenge for you

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March. The Mercedes driver launched the competition on Instagram on Thursday, declaring he was "on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design."

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 19 proflagger 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC