Want to design Lewis Hamilton's helmet? The Formula 1 champ has a challenge for you
Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March. The Mercedes driver launched the competition on Instagram on Thursday, declaring he was "on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design."
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC