Vettel Wins Nations Cup for Germany
After a disappointing showing on the first day of the Race of Champions, Sebastian Vettel bounced back in a big way. Vettel single-handedly won the Nations Cup for Germany, winning all eight of his races while beating United States NASCAR drivers and brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch in the final.
