Vegas eRace: Gamer Bono Huis beats professional drivers to win $200,000

Since its inaugural season in 2014-15, Formula E has delivered street racing to some of the world's biggest cities, and Saturday saw that trend continue. The Las Vegas eRace pitted 10 professional Formula E drivers against 20 eSports fanatics for a chance to win a chunk of a $1 million prize.

