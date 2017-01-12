Valtteri Bottas may soon be confirmed...

Valtteri Bottas may soon be confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate

Valtteri Bottas' much-touted switch from Williams to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes appears set to be clarified over the next week. Claire Williams, deputy team principal of Bottas' current marque, has confirmed an announcement is imminent on whether the Finn will be free to fill the seat at Mercedes vacated by Nico Rosberg, who unexpectedly announced his retirement soon after winning last year's Formula One world title.

