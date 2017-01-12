Valtteri Bottas: Expected to join Williams
Claire Williams, deputy team principal of Bottas' current marque, has confirmed an announcement is imminent on whether the Finn will be free to fill the seat at Mercedes vacated by Nico Rosberg, who unexpectedly announced his retirement soon after winning last year's Formula One world title. Williams acknowledged subsequent negotiations regarding Bottas' future have taken longer than seemed likely but added they will soon be concluded.
