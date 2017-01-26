Trump supporter shocks D.C. waitress with huge tip, message on unity: 'God Bless!'
A waitress in the nation's capital was stunned over the weekend when a supporter of President Donald Trump left her a huge tip - with a message on American unity. Jason White , a dentist from Texas, dined in one of Washington, D.C.'s Busboys and Poets restaurants on Saturday.
