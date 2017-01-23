Toyota recalls 79,000 pickups; steps in bumper could break
The Toyota Tundra pickup truck is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. The Toyota Tundra pickup truck is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|16 hr
|AutoPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC