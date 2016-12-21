Toyota drivers bullish about chances ...

Toyota drivers bullish about chances of toppling Peugeot

Read more: Motorsport.com

Toyota duo Giniel de Villiers and Nasser Al-Attiyah are optimistic the Japanese marque can give Peugeot a tougher fight for victory in the 2017 Dakar Rally. Both X-Raid Mini convert Al-Attiyah and de Villiers were on the podium in last year's event, but largely played second fiddle throughout to the Peugeots, which claimed nine stage wins from 12. Yet the Toyota contingent is looking stronger in 2017, with the arrivals of Al-Attiyah and Nani Roma , upgrades to the Hilux car and tweaks to the regulations.

