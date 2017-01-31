Tincknell races to top five spot at Rolex 24 At Daytona meeting
Steve Birley Harry Tincknell recorded an excellent top-five placing in this year's Rolex 24 At Daytona when the Briton brought his Ford Chip Ganassi Ford GT home fifth in the GT Le Mans category in the twice-around-the-clock race that took place across the final weekend of January. The 25-year-old reigning European Le Mans Series champion, partnered by Andy Priaulx and Tony Kanaan , was competing in the annual Rolex event staged at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the first time.
