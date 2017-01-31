Tincknell races to top five spot at R...

Tincknell races to top five spot at Rolex 24 At Daytona meeting

13 hrs ago

Steve Birley Harry Tincknell recorded an excellent top-five placing in this year's Rolex 24 At Daytona when the Briton brought his Ford Chip Ganassi Ford GT home fifth in the GT Le Mans category in the twice-around-the-clock race that took place across the final weekend of January. The 25-year-old reigning European Le Mans Series champion, partnered by Andy Priaulx and Tony Kanaan , was competing in the annual Rolex event staged at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the first time.

Chicago, IL

